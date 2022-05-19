Vert Asset Management LLC Takes $502,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,382. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

