Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 247.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

