Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $38.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,056,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of -0.57. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

