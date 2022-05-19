Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

DSP opened at $5.64 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $343.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

