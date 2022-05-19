Vidulum Market Cap Tops $469,295.30 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $469,295.30 and approximately $258.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00090067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

