Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,458 shares of company stock valued at $784,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 40.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

