Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.78.

VSTO traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $38.08. 902,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,272,000 after purchasing an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

