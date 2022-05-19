Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 116.26 ($1.43) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.76. The stock has a market cap of £32.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

