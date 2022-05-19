Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.11.
VOD opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $19.05.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
