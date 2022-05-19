Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 1,668,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.