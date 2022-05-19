Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.38. The company has a market cap of $327.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

