Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €134.90 Price Target

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($138.85) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th.

FRA LEG opened at €99.94 ($104.10) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($102.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €113.63.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

