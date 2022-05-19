Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €134.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($138.85) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €99.94 ($104.10) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($102.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €113.63.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.