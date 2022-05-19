Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,775. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.