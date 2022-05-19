Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $123.72

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.72 and last traded at $125.81, with a volume of 1410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.11.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day moving average is $163.37.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $284,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.