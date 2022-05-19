Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 820,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,051,204. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

