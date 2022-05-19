Wells Fargo & Company Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $230.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.81.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $195.50 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

