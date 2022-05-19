Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.13.

WDO stock opened at C$11.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total value of C$153,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,367.78. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

