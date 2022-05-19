West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

