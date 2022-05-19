Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to post $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

