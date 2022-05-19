Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

