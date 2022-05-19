Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:EMD opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
