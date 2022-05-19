Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
