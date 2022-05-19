Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

