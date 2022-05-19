Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 237,156 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

