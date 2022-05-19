Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
