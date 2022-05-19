Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,959,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

