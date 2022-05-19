Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.
WIW stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
