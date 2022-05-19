Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

WIW stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.