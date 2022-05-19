Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,448. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

