Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.