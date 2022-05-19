Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of MHF opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

