Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Trading 0% Higher

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,945,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 912,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

