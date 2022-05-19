Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.85.

Get Westlake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $131.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,047 shares of company stock worth $7,620,726 over the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.