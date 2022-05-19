WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 219,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WHF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

