WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 219,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.29.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on WHF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
