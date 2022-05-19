WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Gap Down to $44.27

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $42.65. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 35,704 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 75.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

