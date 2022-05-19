WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 58.6% This Week

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

