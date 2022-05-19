Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Cap of $28.39 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $16.93 or 0.00056017 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $28.39 million and $2.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,239.75 or 1.00052175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

