Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,895,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,681,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,843,000 after buying an additional 93,436 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.