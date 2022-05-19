XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 48,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.