XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.33.

XpresSpa Group ( NASDAQ:XSPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $79,021. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.