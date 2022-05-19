XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 2.33.
In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,020 shares of company stock valued at $79,021. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in XpresSpa Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XpresSpa Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XpresSpa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
