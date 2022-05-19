YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Tops $0.0000

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $51.57 million and approximately $291,997.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.00585364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00445329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033107 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.34 or 1.58735307 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008609 BTC.

