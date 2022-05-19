yOUcash (YOUC) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $943,296.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.18 or 0.99992398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00101945 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,417,382,578 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

