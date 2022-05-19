Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.47. Youdao shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1,675 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $763.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 141,499 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 96.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 799,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 367.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 93.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

