Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 181,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

YUMC opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

