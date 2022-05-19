Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.

BBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12.

About BigBear.ai (Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.