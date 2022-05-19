Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BigBear.ai.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $2,953,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BBAI opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
