Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.97. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

