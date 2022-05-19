Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.98 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

