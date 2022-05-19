Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will report sales of $621.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $673.22 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $323.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,092 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $4,021,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 286,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PK traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 5,345,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.88. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

