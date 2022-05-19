Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to report sales of $18.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.85 billion and the lowest is $17.87 billion. Sysco posted sales of $16.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $68.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.55 billion to $68.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $73.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.26 billion to $76.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. The stock had a trading volume of 93,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

