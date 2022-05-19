Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 19.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 24,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

