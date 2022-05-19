Zacks: Analysts Expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). Bilibili reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bilibili by 27.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 325.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

