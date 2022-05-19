Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) to report sales of $5.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the lowest is $4.49 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.05 billion to $22.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $22.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.02. 33,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,969. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

