Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

FLMN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 4,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 52.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

