Zacks: Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,932. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

