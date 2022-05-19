Zacks: Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microbot Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,932. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.